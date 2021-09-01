Russia to Soon Supply Aircraft, Helicopters, Air Defense Systems to Belarus - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russia will supply dozens of aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems, and, possibly S-400 systems to Belarus in near future, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.

"In the near future I signed an order the day before yesterday the Russian Federation will supply us with .

.. dozens of aircraft, dozens of helicopters, the most important air defense weapons, maybe even S-400. We really need them, I have already spoken about this ... the most modern equipment," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.