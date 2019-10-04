Russia to Speed Up Production of PD-14 Engine for New Irkut MC-21 Plane - Rostec

Russia's United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec) is working on a unified digital environment for manufacturing components of the PD-14 engine and therefore speeding up production, Rostec told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russia's United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec) is working on a unified digital environment for manufacturing components of the PD-14 engine and therefore speeding up production, Rostec told Sputnik on Friday.

The PD-14 engine is designed for the Irkut MC-21-300 narrow-body twin-engine jet with the use of the latest technologies and materials. This is the first completely Russian-made turbofan engine for civil aviation since the 1980s. Digitization will allow increasing PD-14 production efficiency by over 15 percent.

"A system for production operations planning and accounting through barcoding PD-14 details and assembly units will be the key element of the digital environment. The system will allow improving the schedule of product creation, reduce losses due to flaws and speed up the production and commercial cycle. The project will be implemented at 20 units of Ufa's Engine Industrial Association, engaged in PD-14 production," Rostec said.

The project is expected to be implemented by the end of 2021.