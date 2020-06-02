UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Spend Over $70 Billion On Virus Recovery Plan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:08 PM

Russia to spend over $70 billion on virus recovery plan

Russia plans to spend about $72 billion (65 billion euro) on a plan to restore the economy following the coronavirus shutdown, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Russia plans to spend about $72 billion (65 billion euro) on a plan to restore the economy following the coronavirus shutdown, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday.

The programme to boost employment, incomes and economic growth "contains over 500 measures, its cost over two years will be about five trillion rubles," Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting.

Putin described the plan as a "foundation" for repairing the economy and for "long-term structural change." "It is a matter of crucial importance for us to solve today's acute problems, as well as ensure confident movement forward in the long-term," he said.

Putin said the epidemic had "seriously impacted all spheres of life" and added that he expected to launch the recovery plan next month.

Russia has already introduced targeted tax cuts and provided some emergency aid for families, children and people newly unemployed since introducing the lockdown at the end of March.

Large sections of the economy were inactive for weeks, with some regions only recently beginning to ease anti-virus measures.

Labour Minister Anton Kotyakov said this week that over two million people in the country were registered as unemployed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Euro March All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

11 minutes ago

US Lawmaker Demands Answers After Peaceful Protest ..

3 minutes ago

15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcome ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry urges govt t ..

3 minutes ago

UK Foreign Secretary Calls Hong Kong Security Law ..

3 minutes ago

Inspector Amir Dogar death saddens minister

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.