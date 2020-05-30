Russia to Spend Over $7Bln in Total to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic - Health Minister

Russia will spend a total of about 500 billion rubles ($7.13 billion) to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Russia will spend a total of about 500 billion rubles ($7.13 billion) to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"We plan to spend about 500 billion rubles from all budgets to fight the coronavirus infection, which is a very significant amount.

It is comparable ... to the entire program of modernizing the Primary care setting," Murashko said during a video address dedicated to cancer treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic.