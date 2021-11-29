UrduPoint.com

Russia To Stand Up For Belarus If Minsk Asks For Help In Case Of NATO Invasion - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia will help Belarus if its territorial integrity is destroyed by NATO country, if Minsk asks for help, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Russia will stand up for Belarus in case of breaching the territorial integrity of the country by NATO, as an ally, as the CSTO member," the lawmaker said.

Dzhabarov stressed that this assistance will be rendered "if Minsk asks for help."

"If a real invasion occurs, we will not ignore it," the lawmaker said.

