Russia to Start Clinical Trials of Coronavirus Vaccines in June - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia will start clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccines in June, Health Care Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia will start clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccines in June, Health Care Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday.

"In June ... the clinical trials are expected to start.

We will understand how many candidate vaccines we have as of result of clinical trials," the minister said, adding that he was hoping to have the vaccine closer to the last week of July.

According to Murashko, scientists are suggesting this time-line in their estimates.