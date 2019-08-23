Russia to Start Constructing Fourth Project 22220 Icebreaker Aug-Sept 2020 - Rosatom

Russia's Baltic Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) plans to start constructing the fourth Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreaker in August or September of the next year, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia's Baltic Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) plans to start constructing the fourth Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreaker in August or September of the next year, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.

Rosatom and Baltic Shipyard signed earlier in the day a contract on constructing the fourth and the fifth Project 22220 icebreakers.

"August-September of the next year," Likhachev told reporters, when asked when the construction of the fourth LK-60Ya class (Project 22220) icebreaker would start.