Russia to Start Delivering Be-200 Aircraft to US Company in 2020-2021 - Manufacturer

LE BOURGET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia will start delivering the Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft to US Seaplane Global Air Services company in 2020-2021, Yuri Grudinin, the CEO of Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, said.

Seaplane Global Air Services and the Russian Beriev Aircraft Company prepared in 2018 a draft contract for deliveries of 10 Be-200 planes.

Both Beriev and Ilyushin firms are subsidiaries of Russian United Aircraft Corporation.

"We have agreed, and we have signed documents: [the deliveries will begin] 15 months after the financing starts. I think the financing will come in September," Grudinin told reporters at the International Paris Air Show in the French city of Le Bourget.