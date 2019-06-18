UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Start Delivering Be-200 Aircraft To US Company In 2020-2021 - Manufacturer

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russia to Start Delivering Be-200 Aircraft to US Company in 2020-2021 - Manufacturer

LE BOURGET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia will start delivering the Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft to US Seaplane Global Air Services company in 2020-2021, Yuri Grudinin, the CEO of Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, said.

Seaplane Global Air Services and the Russian Beriev Aircraft Company prepared in 2018 a draft contract for deliveries of 10 Be-200 planes.

Both Beriev and Ilyushin firms are subsidiaries of Russian United Aircraft Corporation.

"We have agreed, and we have signed documents: [the deliveries will begin] 15 months after the financing starts. I think the financing will come in September," Grudinin told reporters at the International Paris Air Show in the French city of Le Bourget.

Related Topics

Russia Company Paris September 2018

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 18, 2019 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

10 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

10 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

10 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.