Russia to Start Exporting Premium Cars to Middle East, North Africa in 2022 - Aurus CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia will begin exporting its premium car Aurus to the countries of the middle East and North Africa next year, Adil Shirinov, the company's CEO, told reporters on Friday.

"I think that it (export) will definitely start next year. A luxury brand, any luxury brand, is focused on export.... The main foreign shareholder is Tawazun, it is the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) ... The Arab world has its peculiarities, but it is the main direction for our potential exports in the near future, and then we can talk about expanding to the East," Shirinov said.

The company plans to export 70% of cars produced at the Yelabuga plant in the Russian Tatarstan republic, the CEO noted, with the remaining 30% supplied to the domestic market.

The company also hopes to enter the Chinese and European markets in the future, Shirinov said.

The production of Aurus cars is proceeding on schedule, he added.

"As for the sales plan, all cars have already been distributed: quota is established not only for Avilon, but for all other dealers until the end of the year, and we are already heading for 2022," Shirinov said.

Aurus Senat in improved configuration will cost an average of 24 million rubles ($333,120).

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand aimed at the international market. The brand offers limousines, sedans, minivans and off-road vehicles.