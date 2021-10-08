UrduPoint.com

Russia To Start Exporting Premium Cars To Middle East, North Africa In 2022 - Aurus CEO

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Russia to Start Exporting Premium Cars to Middle East, North Africa in 2022 - Aurus CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia will begin exporting its premium car Aurus to the countries of the middle East and North Africa next year, Adil Shirinov, the company's CEO, told reporters on Friday.

"I think that it (export) will definitely start next year. A luxury brand, any luxury brand, is focused on export.... The main foreign shareholder is Tawazun, it is the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) ... The Arab world has its peculiarities, but it is the main direction for our potential exports in the near future, and then we can talk about expanding to the East," Shirinov said.

The company plans to export 70% of cars produced at the Yelabuga plant in the Russian Tatarstan republic, the CEO noted, with the remaining 30% supplied to the domestic market.

The company also hopes to enter the Chinese and European markets in the future, Shirinov said.

The production of Aurus cars is proceeding on schedule, he added.

"As for the sales plan, all cars have already been distributed: quota is established not only for Avilon, but for all other dealers until the end of the year, and we are already heading for 2022," Shirinov said.

Aurus Senat in improved configuration will cost an average of 24 million rubles ($333,120).

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand aimed at the international market. The brand offers limousines, sedans, minivans and off-road vehicles.

Related Topics

Africa World Exports Russia China Company Vehicles Car Middle East Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Arab

Recent Stories

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

6 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

34 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

36 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.