Russia to Start Exporting Universal Target-Training System Adjutant in 2022 - Developer

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia plans to start exporting its universal target-training complex Adjutant, which is used to train air defense systems combat crews, in 2022, Viacheslav Dzirkaln, deputy chief of the Almaz-Antey arms industry company, told Sputnik.

Dzirkaln earlier told Sputnik that four foreign customers are interested in purchasing Adjutant, with contracts signing being "just a matter of time."

"First export deliveries of the Adjutant complex are expected in 2022, first contracts with foreign customers should be signed this year," Dzirkaln said at the MAKS-2021 international air show.

Foreign buyers became interested in acquiring the Adjutant complex during the demonstration firing at targets, Almaz-Antey representative specified.

"They liked everything. In addition, I want to note that the system is quite cheap," Dzirkal added.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25.