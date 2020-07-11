(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia will start lifting the restrictions on international flights, previously introduced to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, on July 15, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"As for the date of the possible air travel resumption, we suggest July 15, 2020," Golikova said at a briefing.

Russian epidemiologists have presented their conclusions regarding criteria needed for resuming air travel with foreign countries, the deputy prime minister announced. They believe Russia could resume flights to countries where COVID-19 incidence amounts to around 40 per 100,000 of the population, and the average daily growth in COVID-19 cases does not exceed 1 percent over the past 14 days.