UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Start Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions On Int'l Air Travel July 15 - Golikova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:13 AM

Russia to Start Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions on Int'l Air Travel July 15 - Golikova

Russia will start lifting the restrictions on international flights, previously introduced to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, on July 15, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia will start lifting the restrictions on international flights, previously introduced to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, on July 15, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"As for the date of the possible air travel resumption, we suggest July 15, 2020," Golikova said at a briefing.

Russian epidemiologists have presented their conclusions regarding criteria needed for resuming air travel with foreign countries, the deputy prime minister announced. They believe Russia could resume flights to countries where COVID-19 incidence amounts to around 40 per 100,000 of the population, and the average daily growth in COVID-19 cases does not exceed 1 percent over the past 14 days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia July 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Punjab cabinet committee on law approves several a ..

3 minutes ago

6 medical stores inspected, 2 suspicious drugs sam ..

3 minutes ago

Stocks in wait-and-see mode ahead of earnings seas ..

3 minutes ago

Working of 'E-Khidmat Markaz' reviewed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.