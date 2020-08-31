UrduPoint.com
Russia To Start Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Of People At Risk After Nov-Dec - Minister

Mon 31st August 2020

Russia to Start Mass COVID-19 Vaccination of People at Risk After Nov-Dec - Minister

Russia will begin mass vaccination of people at risk against the coronavirus after November or December, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russia will begin mass vaccination of people at risk against the coronavirus after November or December, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"For risk groups, the first vaccines will begin to arrive in a small volume in September, and we plan more massive vaccination coverage after November-December," Murashko told reporters.

More Stories From World

