Russia To Start Mass Covid Vaccination Before New Year, Proceed In Stages - Kremlin

Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:37 PM

Russia will start mass vaccination against the coronavirus before the new year and proceed in stages, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

"I cannot give you the exact date [when the vaccination will start]. But it is supposed to start before the new year," the spokesman told journalists.

The vaccination will be voluntary and the plan is to do it in stages, taking into account Russia's geography and the specific storage requirements.

"The goal is to make them very small stages and ensure that all those who want to vaccinate have access to it as soon as possible," Peskov said.

Reporters asked the spokesman how long some of the most vulnerable groups within the society would have to struggle economically amid the pandemic. "It is not clear, because it is not clear how long the epidemic can last," Peskov answered.

"What is clear is that maximum effort is now going into vaccine production and beginning of mass vaccination. Mass vaccination can slow down and in the future possible prevent the infection from spreading any further," Peskov said.

