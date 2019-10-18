UrduPoint.com
Russia To Start Mass Production Of Airliner IL-114-300 In 2022 - Industry Ministry

Russia to Start Mass Production of Airliner IL-114-300 in 2022 - Industry Ministry

Russia will start mass production of the new regional airliner Il-114-300 in 2022, when production capacities will allow to produce 12-16 aircraft a year, Dmitry Lysogorsky, director of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry's aviation industry department, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Russia will start mass production of the new regional airliner Il-114-300 in 2022, when production capacities will allow to produce 12-16 aircraft a year, Dmitry Lysogorsky, director of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry's aviation industry department, said on Friday.

In August 2018, Ilya Tarasenko, director general of the Russian aircraft manufacturing corporation MiG, said that the mass production of such aircraft was planned to begin in 2021.

"In 2022, we will ensure production in quantities that will be ordered.

We will create production capacities at the level of 12-16 aircraft by this time," Lysogorsky said at a meeting of a parliamentary committee.

In June this year, Tarasenko told Sputnik that there were already some customers ready to purchase the aircraft.

Il-114-300 is a modification of the Ilyushin Il-114 regional airliner, which the Ilyushin Design Bureau developed in the late 1980s for short-haul flights within the Soviet Union. Il-114-300 is equipped with TV7-117SM engines and a digital flight-navigation suite.

