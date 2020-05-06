Russia to Start on Thursday Withdrawing From Italy Troops Providing COVID-19 Help - Shoigu

The Russian Defense Ministry will start on Thursday withdrawing from Italy the nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) protection troops that provided COVID-19 response assistance to the country, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry will start on Thursday withdrawing from Italy the nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) protection troops that provided COVID-19 response assistance to the country, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"Tomorrow, we will start withdrawing NBC protection troops from Italy.

I ask the chief of the General Staff to organize a solemn reception of the interservice teams, and to provide me with offers on stimulation for the distinguished military, doctors and all those who engaged in the disinfection of Italy's cities and facilities," Shoigu said.

Since March 22, 15 Russian military aircraft, carrying virology and epidemiology experts of the Defense Ministry, have arrived in Italy to assist the coronavirus response and deliver equipment for diagnostics and disinfection.