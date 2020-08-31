Russia to Start Post-Registration COVID Vaccine Trial This Week - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russia will start COVID-19 vaccine post-registration trials later this week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Monday, adding that the vaccine was effective and safe.

"This week, post-registration clinical trials begin, groups of volunteers are being gathered, 40,000 people," Murashko told reporters.

"We can see that the vaccine is effective, safe," the minister said.