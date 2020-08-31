UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Start Post-Registration COVID Vaccine Trial This Week - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:05 PM

Russia to Start Post-Registration COVID Vaccine Trial This Week - Health Minister

Russia will start COVID-19 vaccine post-registration trials later this week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Monday, adding that the vaccine was effective and safe

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russia will start COVID-19 vaccine post-registration trials later this week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Monday, adding that the vaccine was effective and safe.

"This week, post-registration clinical trials begin, groups of volunteers are being gathered, 40,000 people," Murashko told reporters.

"We can see that the vaccine is effective, safe," the minister said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Global Maker Challenge finalists showcase innovati ..

11 minutes ago

Tadweer launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ environm ..

26 minutes ago

MEPCO advises consumers to adopt precautionary mea ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Response; EU pays WHO 2.5 mln to support ..

5 minutes ago

Power supply suspended from 80 electricity feeders ..

5 minutes ago

Abolishing boycott law ‘historic’ decision, US ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.