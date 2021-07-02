UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Start Producing Combat Drones For Exports In 2022 - Sources

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia to Start Producing Combat Drones for Exports in 2022 - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia's technology company Kronshtadt Group is preparing to launch in 2022 mass production of unmanned combat aerial vehicles for exports at a one-of-a-kind plant in the town of Dubna, sources in the defense industry and the Moscow region's government told Sputnik.

Late last month, a defense industry source told Sputnik that Russia had started to promote its first export combat drone Orion-E in the world arms market, adding that several potential buyers had already sent in purchase orders.

"Drone production at the Kronshtadt plant at Dubna for foreign customers is planned to be launched in 2022 as soon as demand for the Orion systems in the Russian armed forces is met," one of the sources said.

The plant is expected to be commissioned in November, the source added, noting that, at the initial stage, it will produce several dozens Orion drones in reconnaissance and combat versions.

Another source briefed on the company's plan confirmed the information.

"The Kronshtadt Group has already begun hiring personnel for the new site. In total, about 1,500 people will need to be recruited, 500 of whom must be hired within the next few months," the source added.

The company started the construction of the country's first plant specializing in mass production of UAVs in April. Combat drones Orion-E are expected to be one of the best offers in the world arms market and will become "killers" of competitors, such as the Turkish Bayraktar, a source told Sputnik in June.

Related Topics

Drone World Technology Exports Moscow Russia Company Vehicles SITE April June November Market Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan promoted to Category A ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

1 hour ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.