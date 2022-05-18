Russia to Start Serial Production of Checkmate Fighters in 2027 - Rostec CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Russia to start serial production of the fifth-generation light fighter Checkmate in 2027, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said Wednesday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The first flight model should be created around 2023-2024.

"We plan to start producing it in series in 2027," Chemezov said.

The aircraft is being created at the corporation's own expense, without attracting budget money, he noted.

Checkmate is Russia's first single-engine aircraft of the fifth generation, created by Sukhoi, part of Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation. The fighter was presented in July 2021 at the MAKS-2021 aerospace show. The key features of the machine are stealth technology, low cost per flight hour, open architecture and high performance in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Serial production of heavy attack drones Okhotnik for the Russian Defense Ministry will begin in 2023, Chemezov said.

"Its distinguishing feature is a flat engine nozzle. The new technical solution has made the aviation complex less visible to radars. In addition, a new ground control center is being created for the drone. In 2021, the first flight model was rolled out, and in 2023 we will begin to mass-produce and supply Ministry of Defense," the head of Rostec said.

Attack unmanned aerial vehicle Okhotnik was developed in the Sukhoi Design Bureau. Its length is 14 meters, the wingspan is 19 meters, the takeoff weight is over 20 tonnes. The drone was made according to the "flying wing" scheme with the use of materials that reduce radar visibility.