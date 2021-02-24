Russia to Start State Tests of Tosochka New Heavy Flamethrower in March - Rostec

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia's Rostec corporation is preparing the new heavy flamethrower system TOS-2 (also known as Tosochka) for state tests, which are set to start in March, the general director of Rostec's RT-Capital subsidiary told Sputnik.

"The military division of Motovilikhinskiye Zavody and NPO Splav named after Ganichev have started preparing the Tosochka fighting machine for state tests, which will start within a month. This effort is being made to execute the state defense order for 2021. Taking into consideration the results of the tests, a decision will be made on putting the flamethrower system into service," RT-Capital General Director Kirill Fedorov said.

Tosochka has improved tactical and technical characteristics, compared to TOS-1 Buratino and TOS-1A Solntsepyok flamethrowers that are currently in service. Tosochka is mounted on a wheeled chassis of a Ural vehicle of improved cross-country performance, it has an increased firing range, and automated systems for sighting, firing and controlling the fire.

Apart from that, the new heavy flamethrower is equipped with a loader crane and needs no transloader.

"Our main task was to improve mobility and efficiency of combat missions. Tosochka can work both with old projectiles that were used with Solntsepyok and with a range of new items of ordnance. We aimed at making new rounds more powerful and at increasing their range," Splav chief Alexander Smirnov told Sputnik.

Tosochka was first presented in June 2020 at the Victory Parade in Moscow. Four combat vehicles drove across the Red Square as part of a mechanized brigade. New heavy flamethrower systems are undergoing operational tests in the Russian army. Tosochka will be introduced into service if it passes state tests.