Russia to Start Testing New Combat Modules on Light Boats - Machine Building Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Prototypes of new combat modules for arming light boats of the Russian Navy have been manufactured and handed over for testing, a spokesperson of the Russian Uralvagonzavod machine building company (part of state-owned Rostec) told Sputnik.

"This is a high-quality product, you could say it is one of the best on the world market.

In Russia, we currently have no competitors in this class of two-plane remote controlled platforms," the spokesperson said.

The prototypes of the new combat modules for light boats are being submitted for testing, but the modules can also be effective as part of robotic security systems, the spokesperson told Sputnik.

The new combat modules are armed with the Russian Kord-12.7 mm heavy machine gun.