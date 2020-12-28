UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Start Trials Of Antibodies-Based Medication Against COVID-19 In Fall - Gamaleya

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia to Start Trials of Antibodies-Based Medication Against COVID-19 in Fall - Gamaleya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia will start the clinical trials of a new antibodies-based medication against coronavirus in the fall of 2021, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, told Sputnik on Monday.

Gintsburg announced that the institute was working on this medication back in November. He expressed hope back then it could be registered in a year.

"I hope that clinical trials will start in fall. I hope we will launch phase one or phase two trials. Different technologies are being used to form antibodies and develop clinical medication. They have slightly different features.

One can never guess in advance which features are better, which technologies and medications have advantages. I can only say that if we have a serious approach to that ” and this is the only possible option ” we should use several technologies at a time when developing the medication. This is what we are doing," Gintsburg said.

The medication will be introduced via a dropper, effect may be expected within seven to 10 days, the Gamaleya institute chief specified.

According to Gintsburg, Russia could even have several homogeneous antibodies-based medications against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Russia May November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

4 seconds ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

19 seconds ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

29 seconds ago

Pir Adil Gillani becomes Islamabad Mayor for next ..

26 minutes ago

Naval Chief Conferred Cricketer Fakhar Zaman Honou ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.