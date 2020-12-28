Russia to Start Trials of Antibodies-Based Medication Against COVID-19 in Fall - Gamaleya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia will start the clinical trials of a new antibodies-based medication against coronavirus in the fall of 2021, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, told Sputnik on Monday.

Gintsburg announced that the institute was working on this medication back in November. He expressed hope back then it could be registered in a year.

"I hope that clinical trials will start in fall. I hope we will launch phase one or phase two trials. Different technologies are being used to form antibodies and develop clinical medication. They have slightly different features.

One can never guess in advance which features are better, which technologies and medications have advantages. I can only say that if we have a serious approach to that ” and this is the only possible option ” we should use several technologies at a time when developing the medication. This is what we are doing," Gintsburg said.

The medication will be introduced via a dropper, effect may be expected within seven to 10 days, the Gamaleya institute chief specified.

According to Gintsburg, Russia could even have several homogeneous antibodies-based medications against COVID-19.