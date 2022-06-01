Russia to Stay in UNESCO as Long as UN Membership Lasts

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) UNESCO said on Tuesday that Russia could not be expelled from the United Nations' cultural and educational body as long as it remained a member of the UN.

The UNESCO spokesperson invoked Article II of the organization's constitution, which stipulates that UN membership carries with it the right to membership in UNESCO.

"Every Member State of the United Nations (UN) has the right to Membership in UNESCO, according to the Constitution of UNESCO (art. II). Only Member States of UNESCO which are expelled from the United Nations Organization shall be revoked from Membership in UNESCO," they said.

The spokesperson was responding to a Sputnik query after a Ukrainian lawmaker said that the national parliament asked UNESCO to expel Russia over its security operation in Ukraine.

Russia marked the 60th anniversary of UNESCO membership in April.