Russia to Stop Foreigners Entering Via Poland, Norway From Sunday - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Russia temporarily restricted foreigners from entering the country via the Russian-Polish and Russian-Norwegian land borders from Sunday on, the government said on Saturday.

"From 00:00 Moscow time on March 15, 2020 [21:00 GMT March 14], Russia's FSB [the Federal Security Service] should temporarily prohibit the entrance [to Russia] of foreign nationals and stateless persons via the Russian-Polish and Russian-Norwegian land borders, foreigners can not enter Russia's territory for education, labor activity, as well as for private and tourism purposes, with the exception of citizens of Belarus, members of official delegations and persons holding a residence permit in Russia," the government said.

Moreover, the Russian Foreign Ministry is set to inform Polish and Norwegian colleagues about Moscow's decision.