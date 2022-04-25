Russia to Stop Military Operations Near Azovstal at 11:00 GMT on Monday - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The armed forces of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will unilaterally stop any military operations near Azovstal in Mariupol starting from 11:00 GMT on Monday in order to provide a humanitarian corridor for civilians, if there are any, head of the Russian Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said.

"Guided by purely humane principles, the Russian armed forces and the formation of the DPR from 14:00 (Moscow time, 11:00 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, combat units will be assigned to a safe distance and will ensure the withdrawal of this category of citizens (civilians) in any directions they choose," he said.

Those wishing to take the opportunity to leave or surrender will have to raise a white flag, the official said, adding that there are no obstacles for civilians in Mariupol to leave Azovstal, except for the decision by Kiev and Ukrainian nationalists to use them as a "human shield."