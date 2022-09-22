Russia to Strengthen Donbas, Other Areas After Referendums - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Russian military will significantly strengthen Donbas an other territories following their referendums on joining the Russian Federation, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"1. Referendums will be held, and the Donbas republics and other territories will be accepted into Russia. 2. The protection of all the territories that have joined will be significantly strengthened by the Russian armed forces," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.