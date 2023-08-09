Russia to Strengthen Groups of Armed Forces Troops on Western Borders - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Russia will reinforce existing groupings of troops of the armed forces on its western borders, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Today, at a meeting of the board, we will consider issues related to the creation of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts with the simultaneous strengthening of the groupings of troops of the Russian armed forces on our western borders," Shoigu said during a meeting of the board of the military department, noting that Western states are waging a proxy war against Russia.