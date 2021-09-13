Russia to Strengthen Trade, Investment Relations With San Marino - Lavrov

Russia intends to develop stronger relations with San Marino in trade, economy and investment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Russia intends to develop stronger relations with San Marino in trade, economy and investment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We are cooperating on fighting the pandemic, and we are pleased that the Sputnik V vaccine has allowed San Marino to become a leader in vaccinations and to safely respond to the coronavirus infection. We also plan to develop our relations in trade, economy, investment, and humanitarian fields," Lavrov said during the meeting with his San Marino counterpart, Luca Beccari.

Lavrov reminisced about his previous meeting with Beccari in Geneva in February 2020, and his first visit to San Marino in March 2019. He also noted that Beccari's current visit to Russia was given official status, becoming another milestone in bilateral relations.

Beccari, in turn, noted that "the fact that there have been two official visits in the last two years shows the level of our friendly relations."

"Our countries are very different, but nevertheless we have a desire to develop cooperation in different fields - economic, social, cultural, as well as in combating the pandemic," he said, adding that recent cooperation in combating the pandemic has further accelerated the development of the countries' relationship.

San Marino authorized the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in winter. It became the first European country to defeat the pandemic and lift restrictions. Over 70% of San Marino's adult population has been vaccinated with Sputnik V.