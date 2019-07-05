UrduPoint.com
Russia To Strengthen Venezuelan Armed Forces Potential - Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:48 PM

Moscow will keep strengthening the potential of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Moscow will keep strengthening the potential of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"We will certainly take measures under the existing agreements, which will help strengthen the potential of that country's Armed Forces," Ryabkov told reporters.

