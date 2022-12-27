UrduPoint.com

Russia To Strictly Fulfill Obligations On Arms Exports To Partners - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Russia to Strictly Fulfill Obligations on Arms Exports to Partners - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russia will strictly fulfill all its obligations on arms exports to its partners, contrary to allegations that it is unable to ensure maintenance of military equipment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Russia will strictly fulfill all its obligations on arms exports to its partners, contrary to allegations that it is unable to ensure maintenance of military equipment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We say with full responsibility that Russia will strictly fulfill all its obligations to its partners on current and future projects (on arms sales)," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman noted that the United States was increasing pressure on military and political leadership of countries that use Russia-made equipment to send it to Ukraine,

"As a main argument, they (the US) promote insinuations that Russia is unable under current circumstances to ensure good maintenance (of military equipment) and deliveries of original parts that are necessary for repair works," Zakharova added.

She admitted that there were rare cases of delays in deliveries due to threats of Western sanctions that transport companies are facing for cooperating with Russia.

Earlier in the year, former Russian Deputy Prime Minister and current head of state space corporation Roscosmos Yuri Borisov said that Russia accounted for about 20% of the world arms market, with a total order portfolio of about $50 billion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Ukraine Russia United States Market All Billion

Recent Stories

'Effective measures to be taken to eliminate child ..

'Effective measures to be taken to eliminate child domestic labor'

2 minutes ago
 Markets diverge after China scraps travel quaranti ..

Markets diverge after China scraps travel quarantine

2 minutes ago
 Former GB minister meets Administrator East

Former GB minister meets Administrator East

3 minutes ago
 Essrani pays homage to tireless struggle of Benazi ..

Essrani pays homage to tireless struggle of Benazir Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 Chinese lawmakers to review draft VAT law

Chinese lawmakers to review draft VAT law

16 minutes ago
 Governor hails Ulema for interfaith harmony

Governor hails Ulema for interfaith harmony

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.