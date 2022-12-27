Russia to Strictly Fulfill Obligations on Arms Exports to Partners - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Russia will strictly fulfill all its obligations on arms exports to its partners, contrary to allegations that it is unable to ensure maintenance of military equipment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We say with full responsibility that Russia will strictly fulfill all its obligations to its partners on current and future projects (on arms sales)," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman noted that the United States was increasing pressure on military and political leadership of countries that use Russia-made equipment to send it to Ukraine,

"As a main argument, they (the US) promote insinuations that Russia is unable under current circumstances to ensure good maintenance (of military equipment) and deliveries of original parts that are necessary for repair works," Zakharova added.

She admitted that there were rare cases of delays in deliveries due to threats of Western sanctions that transport companies are facing for cooperating with Russia.

Earlier in the year, former Russian Deputy Prime Minister and current head of state space corporation Roscosmos Yuri Borisov said that Russia accounted for about 20% of the world arms market, with a total order portfolio of about $50 billion.