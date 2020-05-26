(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russia will consider Afghanistan's request to provide COVID-19 response assistance if a detailed specification is provided, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Everything will depend on what exactly protective equipment and other kinds of equipment Afghanistan needs.

If everything is described in an application, I can say for sure it will be considered quickly by the coronavirus response center, which is chaired by Deputy Prime Ministet Tatyana Golikova," Lavrov said at a press conference, when asked whether Russia could provide assistance to Afghanistan, apart from consultations.