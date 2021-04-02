Russia to Study Cellular Immune Response in People Vaccinated With Sputnik V - Developer

The Russian Ministry of Health's Gamaleya institute is set to conduct an expanded study on cellular immune response in people inoculated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and include the findings in the official drug description, institute chief Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health's Gamaleya institute is set to conduct an expanded study on cellular immune response in people inoculated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and include the findings in the official drug description, institute chief Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik on Friday.

"In the near future, I think we will conduct a more extensive official study under the auspices of the Russian Ministry of Health, so that the established parameters can be officially included in the registration dossier and instructions for medical use of the vaccine," Gintsburg said.

The official noted that not everyone vaccinated with Sputnik V should check their cellular immune response, as the undertaking is long and results are often ambiguous.

Earlier in the day, Gintsburg announced plans to start the clinical trials of a Gamaleya antibody-based drug against COVID-19 by the year-end. The medication is expected to help significantly reduce the mortality rates from the virus. The pre-clinical trials of the institute's new intranasal COVID-19 vaccine began on Friday.