Russia To Study China's Global Civilization Initiative - Joint Statement
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 11:48 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia will study the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by China, the joint statement after the two countries' summit says.
"The Russian side attaches great importance to and will study with interest the Chinese side's Global Civilization Initiative," the statement says.