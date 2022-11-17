(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia will study the verdict of the The Hague District Court on MH17 case, foreign ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the hearing of the District Court of The Hague began at the Schiphol Judicial Complex, during which the verdict in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing (MH17 flight) in 2014 in eastern Ukraine will be read out.

"I can say at the moment that we will study this decision, because in all these issues every nuance matters, therefore, after studying this legal document, we will probably be ready to comment on this somehow," Nechaev said at a briefing.