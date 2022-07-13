MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Russia will study the clarifications published by the EU on transit to Kaliningrad, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Events are unfolding online. As colleagues inform me now, the European Commission has just published the relevant clarifications less than a minute ago, so we now need to study them, we will provide more detailed information," she said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.