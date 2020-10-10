UrduPoint.com
Russia To Submit Draft For Updating Mechanism To Probe Chemical Weapons Use - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:30 AM

Russia to Submit Draft for Updating Mechanism to Probe Chemical Weapons Use - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Russia will submit a draft UN resolution to update the UN Secretary-General's Mechanism for Investigation of Alleged Use of Chemical and Biological Weapons, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a meeting of the UN General Assembly First Committee dealing with issues of disarmament.

"We highlight the need for updating the principles and procedures of the UN Secretary-General's mechanism for investigation of the alleged use of chemical and biological weapons that has not been done since their approval in 1990. To that end, we intend to submit a relevant draft resolution for consideration," Polyanskiy said on Friday.

