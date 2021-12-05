UrduPoint.com

Russia To Submit Protest Regarding Black Sea Incident - Air Transport Agency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced on Saturday plans to submit a protest regarding the recent incident in the Black Sea through diplomatic channels, saying that the increased frequency of NATO flights near Russia's borders creates risks against civilian planes.

"Considering that the aforementioned military flights without radio contact pose risks to the flight safety of civilian planes in the area of the Black Sea, the Russian aviation authorities will initiate submission of a protest through diplomatic channels," a Rosaviatsiya spokeswoman said.

"The increased frequency of NATO flights near the Russian borders creates risks of dangerous incidents involving civilian aircraft," the spokeswoman stated.

