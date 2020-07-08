UrduPoint.com
Russia To Submit UNSC Draft To Keep 1 Cross-Border Point In Syria For 6 Months - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russia will introduce a UN Security Council resolution to extend the cross-border aid deliveries mechanism in Syria for six months through one checkpoint at Bab al-Hawa, the Russian Mission said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia and China vetoed a draft submitted by Belgium and Germany that would have extended humanitarian deliveries into Syria from Turkey for a year through two checkpoints.

"We fully understand the need to provide humanitarian needs of all Syrians. Guided by this, we will introduce our own draft, which extends the work of CBM for another 6 months and limits the number of crossing points to one, namely to Bab Al-Hawa," the statement said on Tuesday.

