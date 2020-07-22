UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Subsidise Tourists On Domestic Vacations: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:12 PM

Russia to subsidise tourists on domestic vacations: Prime Minister

Moscow will subsidise holidays taken by Russian tourists who vacation at home instead of the Mediterranean, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Moscow will subsidise holidays taken by Russian tourists who vacation at home instead of the Mediterranean, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday.

The push to boost domestic tourism comes after officials lifted most coronavirus restrictions in June.

Yet Russians are still barred from holidaying abroad due to international travel controls imposed to slow the pandemic.

"We have already provided subsidies in the amount of about 3.5 billion rubles ($49.3 million) to tour operators," Mishustin told parliament during a report on government work in 2019.

"The government has decided to allocate an additional 15 billion ($211 million) to develop domestic tourism," which will be used to partially compensate Russians who vacation at home.

Russians will receive between 5,000 ($70) and 15,000 ($211) rubles, depending on the tour, he said.

The Association of Russian Tour Operators said companies already received information about the cashback scheme meant to stimulate tour sales.

It said people would be eligible for the rebate if they buy a tour from a government-compiled list and use the Russian Mir bank card -- a would-be competitor of Visa and Mastercard heavily promoted by the government.

The tours would have to be at least five nights long and cost at least 25,000 rubles ($352), it said. The promotion would begin in August and last through December 20.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Parliament Holidays Bank Tours Buy June August December Visa 2019 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID19: President directs to ensure strict compli ..

3 minutes ago

How Waqar Younis' tips on late swing helped Sohail ..

9 minutes ago

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to lea ..

18 minutes ago

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

45 minutes ago

DED-Ajman seizes AED2 million worth of counterfeit ..

46 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.