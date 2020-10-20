UrduPoint.com
Russia To Suggest Talks On Strengthening Int'l Institutions At BRICS Forum - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

Russia will propose the upcoming BRICS Parliamentary Forum to discuss ways of strengthening key international institutions, such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia will propose the upcoming BRICS Parliamentary Forum to discuss ways of strengthening key international institutions, such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, said on Tuesday.

The sixth BRICS Parliamentary Forum is set to be held via videoconference on October 27 under Volodin's chairmanship. This year's theme is "BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth."

"Russia will propose to discuss with the colleagues, members of the parliaments of the BRICS countries [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa], issues of strengthening of the key international institutions such as the UN and the World Health Organization.

Issues of building a system of international relations on the principles of mutual respect and respect for sovereignty will be also discussed at the meeting," Volodin said in a statement published on the State Duma's website.

The participants of the forum are also expected to discuss ways of improving the standards and quality of life in BRICS countries, the drafting of legislative initiatives in the spheres of health care, social protection and economic recovery in times of a pandemic, as well as further promotion of parliamentary cooperation between the BRICS members.

