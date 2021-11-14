Russia to Supply India With First Division of S-400 Before End of Year - Defense Official

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Russia will deliver the first division of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system to India before the end of 2021, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The first division will be shipped before the end of the year," Shugayev said, when asked about the supplies.

Russia and India concluded a contract for S-400 shipment in October 2018, and India became the third country to buy the equipment after China and Turkey.