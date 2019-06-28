UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Support Any Deal To Contain Arms Race - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russia to Support Any Deal to Contain Arms Race - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, while commenting in an interview on the possibility to sign a trilateral nuclear agreement with the United States and China, said Russia would support any deal to contain the arms race.

"As I said at the very beginning, we will support any agreement that can advance our cause, that is, help us contain the arms race," Putin told the Financial Times when asked if there was any chance of a triangular agreement between China, Russia and the US on intermediate nuclear forces.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States Agreement Race

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

51 minutes ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

51 minutes ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

1 hour ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

1 hour ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.