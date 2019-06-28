Russia to Support Any Deal to Contain Arms Race - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, while commenting in an interview on the possibility to sign a trilateral nuclear agreement with the United States and China, said Russia would support any deal to contain the arms race.

"As I said at the very beginning, we will support any agreement that can advance our cause, that is, help us contain the arms race," Putin told the Financial Times when asked if there was any chance of a triangular agreement between China, Russia and the US on intermediate nuclear forces.