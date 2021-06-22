UrduPoint.com
Russia To Support Belarus After EU Sanctions Imposed On Country - Ambassador To Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Russia to Support Belarus After EU Sanctions Imposed on Country - Ambassador to Minsk

BREST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Moscow will support Minsk after the EU sanctions imposed on Belarus, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Yevgeny Lukyanov told Sputnik.

According to the EU Council's statement published Monday, the European Union approved the expansion of the list of sanctions against Belarus, adding 86 persons to it: 78 individuals and eight organizations.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell did not rule out another package of sanctions against Belarus.

"We will support Belarus," the ambassador said.

