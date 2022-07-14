Russia to Support Promotion of Nuclear Technology in Myanmar - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Director General of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and Chairman of the Myanmar State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing have met in Moscow and signed documents on Russia's support in promoting nuclear technology in Myanmar, Rosatom said on Wednesday.

"The meeting resulted in the signing of the Memorandums of Understanding between ROSATOM and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Myanmar on cooperation in training and skills development in the field of nuclear energy and shaping positive public opinion on nuclear energy in Myanmar," the statement read.

The sides underscored that the signing of the memorandums laid a solid foundation for the development of further cooperation on nuclear projects, the statement added.