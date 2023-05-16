Moscow will support Damascus' possible readmission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and is ready to provide the necessary assistance in this regard, Russian Permanent Representative in the OIC Ramazan Abdulatipov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Moscow will support Damascus' possible readmission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and is ready to provide the necessary assistance in this regard, Russian Permanent Representative in the OIC Ramazan Abdulatipov told Sputnik.

"I am sure that the restoration of Syria's membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is long overdue. Russia will support such a decision and provide the required assistance, if necessary," the diplomat said.

Earlier in May, Syria was readmitted to the League of Arab States (LAS) after a 12-year hiatus caused by the suspension of the country's membership.

The developments have led to talks about Damascus' possible return to the OIC.

The OIC is an intergovernmental organization established in 1969 with the aim of promoting Muslim solidarity in the social, economic and political spheres. Syria's membership in the organization was suspended in 2012 after a civil war broke out in the country, with the OIC member states calling for an immediate end to the violence and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.