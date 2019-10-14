(@imziishan)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Monday that if Ukraine initiated the restoration of air services with Russia, Russia would support the proposal.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the fact that air traffic between the countries had been stopped was strange.

"When Kiev made this decision, we also thought it was more than strange," Matviyenko told reporters.

"If the decision is made [by Ukraine] to restore air links, the response will be positive," she said.