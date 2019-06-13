UrduPoint.com
Russia To Surely Support Moldovan President Dodon, His Coalition Partners - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russia will, of course, support Moldovan President Igor Dodon and his coalition partners amid the ongoing crisis in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the MIR broadcaster.

"We will, of course, support President Dodon and his current coalition partners in order for them to finally get rid of the people who were usurping power in Moldova up until now; and, despite any possible internal disagreement, to find strength to organize joint work in the interests of the Moldovan state and Moldovan people. We will, of course, support them," Putin said.

"I believe that the situation in Moldova is not unique.

But it is a very exemplary [situation] because, partially similar to Ukraine, power in Moldova has been usurped by oligarch structures which have suppressed all government structures and absolutely everything ” the law enforcement area, the parliament and everything else. They made fortunes on the backs of Moldovans and used them to prop their own well-being and leverages of influence on the state," the president continued.

Putin explained that the recent coalition agreement reached by Dodon's pro-Russian forces and the pro-EU alliance was a move toward the creation of a full-fledged modern civilized state.

