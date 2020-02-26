Russia to Suspend Flights to South Korea Starting March 1 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia will suspend air travel with South Korea staring March 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak currently underway in the Far East Asian nation, Russian deputy prime minister and head of Russia's coronavirus response center, Tatyana Golikova, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia will suspend air travel with South Korea staring March 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak currently underway in the Far East Asian nation, Russian deputy prime minister and head of Russia's coronavirus response center, Tatyana Golikova, said Wednesday.

"Regarding South Korea, starting midnight March 1, we are suspending all air travel, with the exception of Aeroflot and it's daughter company Aurora," Golikova said at a briefing Wednesday.

Golikova clarified to reporters that the national carrier Aeroflot and its subsidiary Aurora will be allowed to make trips until all Russian nationals have been evacuated from the South Korea.