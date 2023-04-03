Russia to Suspend Paying Fees to OSCE PA for 2023 - Senior Lawmaker

Russia has decided to suspend paying fees to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) for 2023 and wants its last year's contribution to be counted for this year, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russia has decided to suspend paying fees to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) for 2023 and wants its last year's contribution to be counted for this year, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday.

"Today, the council (of the State Duma) considered the issue of Russia's payment of contributions to the budget of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation. It was decided to suspend the payment of contributions for 2023 and re-credit for this year the contribution that Russia paid in 2022," Volodin said, as quoted by his press office.