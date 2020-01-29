Russia to Suspend Rail Traffic to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Russia will suspend railway service with China starting January 31 to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection in the country, trains will be allowed to move only on Moscow-Beijing route in both directions, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday.

"We restrict the railway traffic [between Russia and China] starting at midnight on Friday, January 31.

The trains will travel only along the Moscow-Beijing-Moscow route," Golikova said after a meeting of operative HQ on prevention of the spread of new coronavirus in Russia.

She added that the decision on flights to and from China would be made no later than Friday.

According to Golikova, five subjects of the Russian Federation in Russia's Far East will extend until March 1 the closure of land crossing points on the border with China.