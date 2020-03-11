Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Starting Friday - Emergency Response Center

Russia will temporarily stop issuing visas to Italian citizens starting Friday due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the exception of business, humanitarian, diplomatic, and service trips, the emergency response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russia will temporarily stop issuing visas to Italian citizens starting Friday due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the exception of business, humanitarian, diplomatic, and service trips, the emergency response center said on Wednesday.

"Starting 00:00 on March 13, 2020 [21:00 GMT, on March 12], we are introducing a temporary ban on issuing visas to citizens of the Italian Republic with the exception of business, humanitarian, diplomatic, and service ones," the center said in a statement.