UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Suspend Visas For Italian Citizens Starting Friday - Emergency Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:17 PM

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Starting Friday - Emergency Response Center

Russia will temporarily stop issuing visas to Italian citizens starting Friday due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the exception of business, humanitarian, diplomatic, and service trips, the emergency response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russia will temporarily stop issuing visas to Italian citizens starting Friday due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the exception of business, humanitarian, diplomatic, and service trips, the emergency response center said on Wednesday.

"Starting 00:00 on March 13, 2020 [21:00 GMT, on March 12], we are introducing a temporary ban on issuing visas to citizens of the Italian Republic with the exception of business, humanitarian, diplomatic, and service ones," the center said in a statement.

Related Topics

Business Russia March 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

1 minute ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

1 minute ago

OPEC Asked Russia for Add'l Oil Output Cut of 300, ..

1 minute ago

India Suspends All Tourist Visas Until April 15 Am ..

1 minute ago

US State Department Criticizes Russia in 2019 Huma ..

6 minutes ago

Sanders Says Remaining in Presidential Race After ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.